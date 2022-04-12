Northside High School- Aasha Paredes

Aasha Paredes

My name is Aasha Paredes, I am eighteen years old, and I am a graduating senior at Northside High School, Jacksonville. I was originally born in the Philippines, and I moved to the United States at 7 years old. My family moved around a lot due to the military, so I’ve had to opportunity to live in Texas, California, and obviously, North Carolina!

Now having resided in Onslow County for over four years, I am proud to be a part of an amazing community; a place that allowed me to grow as a student, a person, and a leader. I am so thankful to have been given the opportunity to take enough college classes to graduate with not only my high school diploma but my Associates in Science at Coastal Carolina Community College as well. I am grateful to have had a chance to lead my peers in numerous volunteer organizations like Key Club, where I was District Editor or lead in bringing upon school spirit for three years through Student Council.

Along with my Associate’s Degree, I am also graduating as a Certified Nursing Assistant. With this, I can get my foot in the doors of the medical field by working to gain experience at a medical facility. This goes hand in hand with my three years of experience as a Server at a local family restaurant, for which I have many to thank for the lessons learned and the money earned.

Thanks to all these experiences and the mentoring from all my teachers, I am glad to announce that I will be attending Duke University in the fall as a Trinity Scholar. I look forward to the challenging, yet unparallel experience that will come my way!

Plans for next year: I will be going to Duke University to study Neuroscience and Pre-med. I cannot wait to live in the beautiful city of Durham!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is to not let senioritis get the best of you!

What advice do you have for under classmen: My advice for underclassmen is to remember that hard work always pays off and it is important to always prioritize your mental health.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been buying my first car and becoming more independent.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to be nearing the end of medical school having graduated with my bachelor’s degree. I hope to be happy and ambitious for what the future has in store for me!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: It is hard to narrow down just one person in my life who is most influential, however I am surrounded by amazing friends, teachers, and mentors who have been great role models and have constantly pushed me to work harder towards my goals.

I am most unique because: I am most unique in my identity as a Filipina immigrant. My values align most with my culture and background. Also, as a woman of color, I have passions in working towards equity in marginalized communities, as well as equity in the healthcare system.

What is the one quote you live by: Embrace your fear. Imagine what you’re most afraid of, touch it and hold it so that you rob it of its power - Maria Ressa

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My happiness/good health & wellness, My dreams and aspirations, The people I spend time with daily, My faith, My education

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would move to South Korea. I adore their food, culture, entertainment, and lifestyle. Also, since it is in Eastern Asia, it is near other countries I would like to visit: the Philippines, Japan, China, etc.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates may not know about me is that even though I never eat lunch at school, I am not a picky eater, I am willing to try any foods of any culture!

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has been my favorite year! I met my bests friends, started adulthood, and envisioned what my future was going to look like after the chaotic past few years we’ve had.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded in a deserted island, I would bring a reusable fire-starter. I am not sure if those exist, however fire is all I need. I can stay warm, cook food, or use it as protection.

