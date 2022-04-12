From MJ to DJ to Tiger Woods, Harold Varner the Third shared about life this weekend at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WITN) - Scottie Scheffler won The Masters on Sunday. The golf world focused on the world’s number one and Tiger Woods of course. But in The East, the focus remained on former East Carolina golfer Harold Varner III. Playing in his first Masters he finished tied for 23rd. 23 is a fitting number for the Nike sponsored former Pirate.

“He’s obviously given me a great, amazing sponsorship. But, he’s been a great friend. I have asked him all kinds of questions, business questions, hung out with him here and there. That means a lot more to me,” says former ECU golfer Harold Varner III, “I think everyone sees the logo, and they are like that is super cool, he’s the greatest athlete. But for me, just being able to pick up the phone and call him has been the best part of the relationship.”

Varner has also enjoyed playing golf with MJ.

“He said since I hadn’t won I have to give him 8 shots and when I win I have to give him 10,” says Harold, “Yeah, we’ll see.”

Harold played three of his four rounds under par. Saturday didn’t go as well. But, having never played The Masters before, he shared how he prepared in the most HV3 way.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday I played with DJ (Dustin Johnson). We were playing golf. We were gambling,” says Varner, “I put myself in some places where I was kind of in a bind. You just have to figure out hey I can’t hit it there. You don’t really notice that when you are actually practicing but when you are playing for money you notice it.”

Varner also shared a picture of him and Tiger Woods on Monday morning.

“You just want to see him do well man. You have seen him do so many things my whole life, yalls whole life,” Harold says, “You just gotta take that away. Just be like we’re happy to see him. I’m glad he’s alive. Keep it in perspective.”

An inspiration for Harold but not like you might think.

“He’s obviously changed the game. He’s not the reason I play golf but he is the reason I watch golf,” says Varner.

The world press intrigued by Harold’s color at The Masters.

“That scoreboard doesn’t read color. You know that’s very, I have never been asked about being a black golfer until I got on the PGA Tour,” Varner says, “I would hope I would represent just kids that don’t have access... It’s hard to play golf. You can’t just walk up and play golf for a reasonable price. I am very adamant about helping those people. If they are black I am going to help them. If they are white I am going to help them.”

HV3 has turned himself into an inspiration. Making Pirates all over the world proud.

“Yeah I’m not going to quit... It’s still golf, it’s still fun,” says Varner, “You know where you need to hit it and if you don’t you are going to make a high number of bogeys.”

Harold is listed in the field for this week’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He finished runner up to Stewart Cink there last season.

*We are unable to share the story from the news due to copyright laws.

