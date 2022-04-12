Kinston firefighters receive natural gas grills for emergencies

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department in the east will now have a new way to cook even if the power goes out during major storms or other emergencies.

Piedmont Natural Gas, Gardner-Marsh Gas Equipment Sales and Ferguson Plumbing Supply donated natural gas connections and new grills to the Kinston Fire Department. The grills and natural gas hook ups will allow firefighters to cook even if the power is lost during major storms that first responders work through.

The fire department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication of the new grills at Kinston Fire Station 1 on E Vernon Avenue at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

