Goldsboro police make arrest in armed robbery

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Goldsboro last month.

Goldsboro police arrested Quavarjai Davis, 19, and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny among other charges. He’s accused of robbing a 38-year-old man at gunpoint on N. Audubon Avenue.

The victim told police he was robbed by two men who were in a dark colored four door Sedan. Money was stolen during the robbery.

Davis turned himself in to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office on Thursday and was served the outstanding warrants. He received a $150,000 bond and is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

