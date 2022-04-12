Former Riverside-Martin, NC State star Kayla Jones taken 22nd overall in WNBA Draft by Minnesota Lynx

NEW YORK, NY (WITN) - Jamesville native Kayla Jones was taken 22nd overall in the WNBA Draft Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx.

Jones just finished her career at NC State where she averaged about 8 points, 2 assists and 5 rebounds per game over 5 seasons with the Wolfpack.

Jones was a star at Riverside-Martin before going Raleigh. She was an 1,000 point scorer for NC State. She helped lead the Wolfpack to the Elite Eight this season.

