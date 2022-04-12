Advertisement

Former Riverside-Martin, NC State star Kayla Jones taken 22nd overall in WNBA Draft by Minnesota Lynx

1,000 point scorer for the Wolfpack
North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) passes the ball during the first half of the...
North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(AP Photo/Sean Rayford (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WITN) - Jamesville native Kayla Jones was taken 22nd overall in the WNBA Draft Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx.

Jones just finished her career at NC State where she averaged about 8 points, 2 assists and 5 rebounds per game over 5 seasons with the Wolfpack.

Jones was a star at Riverside-Martin before going Raleigh. She was an 1,000 point scorer for NC State. She helped lead the Wolfpack to the Elite Eight this season.

