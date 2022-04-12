Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith entering NBA Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith just wrapped up his freshman season at NC State and has announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

He says he will be signing with an NCAA certified agent to maintain his college eligibility. He still could return to NC State, or another school, if he chooses. Terquavion was second on the Wolfpack in scoring averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Smith made ACC All-Rookie team and was all-conference honorable mention.

The NBA Draft is June 23rd.

