Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot and killed in Warsaw is not satisfied with the way police have handled the investigation.

Phillip Troublefield was killed in November of 2021. Warsaw Police say this was a random act of violence, but the victim’s family thinks otherwise.

For months, the family has grieved the sudden loss of a loved one. Now, they demand updates in the investigation of his killing.

“That was his life. You ain’t had no business taking his life,” cried Renee Means, Troublefeled’s aunt. “If you were a real man you would go and talk to him, but you took him away from us.”

Troublefield was shot and killed alongside Debbie Cortez in a car. Two kids in the backseat suffered injuries but ultimately recovered.

Troublefield’s family says nothing has been the same.

“The kids, they be saying, ‘Mommy and Daddy!’ We don’t know what to say,” said the man’s grandmother, Annie Smith. “They pick up the picture and they say, ‘dada? Mommy?’ There ain’t much we can say.”

Although Warsaw Police were seen patrolling the apartment complex Monday where the shooting happened, they were not able to provide an update on the investigation.

“They were saying, ‘Let them do their work so have patience.’ I had patience; I don’t have anymore patience because I feel like they were out here laughing at me, laughing at us, and I want justice,” said Troublefield’s mother, Katrina Wilson.

Troublefield’s family is left with more questions than answers five months after the man’s death. They want the person responsible to be held accountable.

“We’re not going to rest well knowing somebody’s out there just being able to terrorize people and there’s no justice,” warned Tessie Wilson, the man’s cousin.

The family confronted some of the Tanglewood Apartment complex residents insisting they share anything they saw or heard that day.

Emotions were high and once again, the family left the scene of Troublefield’s death in tears.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Warsaw police at 910-293-7816.

