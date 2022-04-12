ENC tourist towns weather record inflation

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from the previous year, the highest annual increase since 1981, but beach businesses say tourism remains strong.

The spike in prices has been reflected in areas like gasoline, groceries, and retail prices to name a few.

“You know when gas prices go up and then there’s delivery issues we expect a little bit of an increase in price,” said Palm Suites General Manager Cassie Madison.

Madison says despite record inflation reports coming as the tourist season begins to pick up, the hotel in Atlantic Beach has not been negatively impacted.

“This weekend we’re sold out, so we’re seeing the influx.”

Madison says the hotel sold out of weekend stays a week ahead of Carteret County Schools’ spring break.

The Crystal Coast Tourism Authority says it has not seen a decrease in tourism along the coastline.

The tourism authority told WITN that many of the vacation properties are booked at the end of the prior season to avoid price inflation.

The organization also explained many people chose to keep vacation plans along the coast throughout the pandemic, saying the shoreline provided enough outdoor activities for tourists to properly adhere to previous distancing guidelines.

Madison says she anticipates another successful tourist season.

“Everything I’m seeing shows is going to stay the same we’re going to stay just as busy as we were years prior,” she said.

And beach residents like, Maryellen Bill, say their families don’t plan on changing their vacations.

“Our kids coming down in July and they’ve already booked their trip. They’re going to drive down no matter what those gas prices are. So they’ll be here,” said Bill.

