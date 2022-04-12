Advertisement

The Drifters performing free concert on Saturday in Washington

Drifters concert Saturday
Drifters concert Saturday(IBX STEM Center)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A legendary Motown and R&B vocal group is preparing to perform a free concert in Eastern Carolina this week.

The Drifters are set to take the stage this Saturday at the Washington-Warren Airport.

The rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame band is known for classic hits like “Under the Boardwalk” and “That Magic Moment.”

The free concert is being provided through a partnership between the City of Washington and the Inner Banks STEM Center.

The festivities kick off at noon with a car and boat show and a fly-over by a Coast Guard C-130.

There will also be a food court and vendors and visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell says, “Looking forward to a large crowd. Just wanted to provide something for the community to really come out and come together. It looks like the weather is going to be great so we’re just very excited.”

The concert is expected to run from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

