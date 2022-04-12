Advertisement

Animal Control officers being recognized this week

Animal control officers are being honored during National Animal Care and Control Officers Week.
Animal control officers are being honored during National Animal Care and Control Officers Week.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Animal control officers are being recognized for their service to their communities this week.

The second week of April every year is recognized as National Animal Care and Control Officers Week.

Officers are recognized for the variety of services they provide for animals and communities including picking up strays, accepting surrenders from people who can no longer care for their pets, and of course housing and adopting animals.

Many officers and shelters also provide healthcare to sick and injured animals as well.

Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton says it’s nice to be recognized for a job that can often be dangerous. “There’s a tremendous amount of risk that the officers take in each and every day that they are out patrolling the communities picking up often times vicious dogs or vicious animals.”

The Pitt County Animal Shelter typically provides care for nearly 100 animals at any given time.

