Wilson Early College Academy- Brooke Ward

Brooke Ward

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Brooke Ward and I am a graduating senior at Wilson Early College Academy. I plan on entering the sonography program next year at Pitt Community College to become an ultrasound technician. Though my path looks a little different from those around me, I am excited for the future ahead of me. I am the valedictorian of my class, a member of the National Honors Society, and an NC Academic Scholar. I also work a part-time job at a local business, babysit, and work as an administrative assistant online. School has always been a priority but in my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as reading and going to the beach. While the past four years have been challenging, I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made.

VIDEO

School: Wilson Early College Academy (WECA)

Name: Brooke Ward

Age: 17

Plans for next year: This fall I plan to become CNA certified in order to apply to the sonography program next year.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Handling adult responsibilities while also trying to enjoy the last bit of childhood I have remaining.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Who you are now will become a stranger to you in the next few years. You will change and become more of the person you’re meant to be.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to enjoy my last year of high school in person with my friends and teachers. I have truly cherished this past year not only because it is my last, but because past circumstances have shown it is not guaranteed.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Finally having established a secure career and hopefully in the beginning stages of starting my own family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: There are several people in my life whose opinions I take into consideration, but my mom would have to be the most influential. She has been with me my whole life and therefore has been there for every high and low. It is because of her never-ending love that I am who I am today.

I am most unique because: I value my morals. I know the difference between right and wrong and always do my best to do what my heart knows is good.

What is the one quote you live by: “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God and serving in His house, being present in the lives of those I love, my education, my health, and the future that I have ahead of me.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: An island somewhere because summer would never end and it’d feel like I’m always on vacation.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: When I was little I had an imaginary friend named Cowboy.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My phone because I could call for help and not be bored while I wait.

