West Carteret High School- Madison Reavis

My name is Madison Reavis, I’m from Newport, North Carolina, and I am a senior at West Carteret High School. I have two amazing parents and one sweet dog named Chip. I love to go read, go out on the boat, and watch cooking videos! I enjoy being involved in my school through clubs and extracurriculars, and love providing service to those in my community. My favorite subjects are English and History, though I plan on pursuing biology in college. I will be attending the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in the fall. I hope to one day be a dentist and own a personal practice.

School: West Carteret High School

Name: Madison Reavis

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan on attending the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in the fall and pursuing a major in biology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: My biggest challenge as a senior is keeping up with all of the activities that I have worked to be involved in. Sometimes, I have up to four meetings in a single day! Extracurricular activities, school work, and my social life can sometimes be difficult to balance, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What advice do you have for under classmen: My greatest piece of advice to underclassmen is to get involved at your school or in your community. There is truly something for everyone, whether it be a sport, club, community service organization, or an art. Make sure you do something that you are passionate about that will allow you to make a positive impact on those around you!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Giving my Governor’s Farewell Address at The Carolinas District of Key Club’s “Carolinas Spring Leadership Conference” has been the highlight of my senior year.I have worked my way up in Key Club from a Club Secretary to a Divisional Lieutenant Governor to the Governor of the Carolinas District (10,000+ members). I have loved my time in Key Club and can truly credit this organization for a lot of my personal growth. My farewell address marked the end of my term, but also the height of my love and passion for Key Club.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to be a dental school graduate and working at an established dental practice. I plan on living somewhere near the beach, whether that be Eastern NC or somewhere a bit farther away, and sitting on my back porch with a pet Siamese cat. I hope to be actively involved in my community, particularly community service opportunities such as Kiwanis.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My teacher and Youth and Government advisor, Cory Noe, has been incredibly influential throughout my time in high school. He has continuously provided me with support and encouragement while always making sure to challenge me. I can credit a lot of the success that I have been able to accomplish to his influence.

I am most unique because: I love learning new things and am constantly seeking out new experiences and opportunities.

What is the one quote you live by: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” - Taylor Swift

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Loved ones, The clubs & extracurriculars I have spent the last 4 years cultivating, The UNC-Chapel Hill Family (Go Heels!), and Ensuring the coast stays beautiful & healthy

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: A small, sea-side town in Italy. I love the aesthetic of Italy, along with Italian culture and cuisine. It has always been my dream to travel to Europe. Living in Italy would allow me to travel to other countries that surround it.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’ve read roughly 20 books every year for the past 3 years.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Definitely senior year! I have made an effort to make the most out of this year as possible and really step out of my comfort zone. I absolutely loved having the ability to go on school trips, attend games, be active in my clubs, and just do things all together with my fellow classmates. This was something that has developed this past year, and I am glad to see we were all moving forward.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Definitely a fire starter! Good for making fires, cooking food, and smoke signals.

