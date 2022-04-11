Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreño

Isaac Carreño

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Isaac Carreño, I’m 17, and a senior at Wayne School of Engineering. I am the youngest of four, and I share a 15 year age gap with my older siblings. I was born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and I am so proud to be from Goldsboro. I am a proud first-generation Mexican American. At school, I participate in my Key Club. Outside of school, I try to serve my community, keep up with news and politics, and consistently learn more every day. I am going to NC State this fall, where I hope to major in Political Science. Ultimately, I hope to become a criminal defense attorney serving Eastern North Carolina.

WITN Class of 2022 Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreno

School: Wayne School of Engineering

Name: Isaac Carreño

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar and pursue a major in Political Science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task has been navigating college applications and scholarship decision processes amidst a constantly changing pandemic.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Love to learn. Enjoy every class, every lesson, and every concept.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Finding out about scholarship and college decisions, and making choices about the next chapter in my life.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a practicing criminal defense attorney in Eastern North Carolina, working to end disparities in the criminal justice system.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my older sister, Elvira. She has practically raised me and has helped me become the person I am today. Whether it has been advice, support, or lessons, she has always been there for me.

I am most unique because: I love to learn about any topic, subject, or concept, even if it does not match my interests.

What is the one quote you live by: “There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Community, Education, Justice, Leadership

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Anywhere in Europe, but I would love to live in the Spanish countryside of Spain.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I can be outgoing and easygoing, I just have a long warm-up time.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I have some of the fondest, funniest, and best memories of my sophomore year of high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would probably take my cell phone to keep up with friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.