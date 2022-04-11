Washington High School- Jackson Wilder

Jackson Wilder

My name is Jackson Wilder, and I live in Washington, North Carolina. I will graduate from Washington High School and Beaufort County Community College with an associate’s degree. I represent BCCC as an ambassador, as well as a member of the Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society. At Washington High School, I am the captain of the cross country, swim, and tennis teams. In addition to sports, I built an outdoor food pantry at my high school that I have kept stocked for the last four years. Outside of school, I enjoy sailing, surfing, and fishing. I plan to attend Duke University on a Naval ROTC scholarship next fall, and I am very thankful for all the support that my community has given me over the last four years.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Applying for schools and scholarships

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do what you love while still focusing on school!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My highlight of senior year has been qualifying for the state championship with the cross country and swim team!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I’m not exactly sure where I see myself in ten years, but I know I want to serve others and improve my community.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: When I think about people who have been influential in my life, the first person who comes to mind is Kevin Clancey. Kevin is my boss at the Little Washington Sailing School as well as my bible study leader. He has always been willing to listen and give honest advice no matter the circumstances.

I am unique because: I feel that I can talk to anyone!

What is the one quote you live by: “Who dares wins”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The lord, Family, Friends, My community, and Spending time on the water

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would stay in Eastern North Carolina, because of the caring community and the proximity to the water.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Many of my classmates don’t know that I love to cook!

Which year of high school was your favorite: I enjoyed my senior year of high school the most because things are getting back to normal!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A satellite phone to call a ride off the island!

