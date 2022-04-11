Kalyna Mai

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kalyna Mai, I am from Creswell North Carolina, and I am a senior at Washington County Early College High School. I am the oldest of three since I have two younger siblings. I like spending my time doing many different outdoor activities such as kayaking, walking, swimming, going to the beach, and exploring. I will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall. I am thankful for all the people who helped me to get this far, and I am excited to see where life takes me next!

WITN Class of 2022 Washington County Early College High School-Kalyna Mai

School: Washington County Early College High School

Name: Kalyna Mai

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend NC State to study Agricultural Business Management

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Filling out college and scholarship applications

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to not worry about how many friends you have because they will not always be there when you go off to college.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been getting accepted into different colleges and getting senior pictures done

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself having a career of my choice, traveling, spending more time with loved ones, and doing things that I enjoy

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my cousin because we spend a lot of time together and she gives me good advice.

I am most unique because: I always try to see the good in things

What is the one quote you live by: “For no word from God will ever fail” Luke 1:37

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, my family, my friends, my education, and my goals

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be Florida because it is always warm, and I would be close to many beaches.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is I took dance in first grade

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school is my senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on an island, I would take matches to make a fire to cook food and keep myself warm

