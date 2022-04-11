Raegan Blackwell

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Raegan, I was born and raised on the Outer Banks, and I’m graduating this year, 2022, at Wanchese Christian Academy. I am a Christian, and my church family is located at Liberty Christian Fellowship. Another thing about me is that I love music. To go with that love of music, my dream is to be apart of the worship team at my church, which is already coming into fruition. I’m really looking forward to opening my wings and flying into the other chapter of my life.

WITN Class of 2022 Wanchese Christian Academy- Raegan Blackwell

School: Wanchese Christian Academy

Name: Raegan Blackwell

Age: 17

Plans for next year: COA, to finish associates degree.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Deciding what to do after.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t let anyone pressure you to do something you don’t want to do.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to pick the theme of the year and yearbook

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married and hopefully living the dream.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents, because through thick and thin they were always filled with love .

I am most unique because: I’m very creative and kind.

What is the one quote you live by: I don’t have a favorite quote , but I have a favorite verse, She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. Proverbs 31:25

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, kindness, encounters.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Ireland, I have always been curious by its culture and history.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: my Favorite food is potatoes.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 10th

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Musette

