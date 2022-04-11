Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Harold Varner III finished strong at The Masters on Sunday shooting three under par for his round to finish tied for 23rd at his first championship there.

Varner went under par for three of his four rounds. Sunday he made five birdies but two bogeys. He finished tied with Sergio Garcia and a couple other players.

According to CBS Sports who carried the Masters 23rd place will pay the four players who tied $138,250 each.

Varner shared this post on Twitter this morning about competing.

Hell yeah @TigerWoods. Memorable first Masters but this guy will always be an inspiration. Thank you for showing us how it’s done TW 👊🏿 #WeHere @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/8dYlKOL5pE — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) April 11, 2022

Scottie Scheffler won the tournaments at -10. The next stop on the PGA Tour is at Hilton Head, South Carolina. The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.