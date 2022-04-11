Advertisement

Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

Former ECU golfer shot under par in three of four rounds
From left: Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ and Tiger Woods
From left: Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ and Tiger Woods(WRDW)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Harold Varner III finished strong at The Masters on Sunday shooting three under par for his round to finish tied for 23rd at his first championship there.

Varner went under par for three of his four rounds. Sunday he made five birdies but two bogeys. He finished tied with Sergio Garcia and a couple other players.

According to CBS Sports who carried the Masters 23rd place will pay the four players who tied $138,250 each.

Varner shared this post on Twitter this morning about competing.

Scottie Scheffler won the tournaments at -10. The next stop on the PGA Tour is at Hilton Head, South Carolina. The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump held rally in North Carolina Saturday
Pirates fill the streets of PirateFest
Pirates roam the streets of Greenville once again
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
ECU players honored with Bowl Game rings following annual spring game.
ECU holds annual spring game, honor players with bowl game rings
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing temps this week; Rain chance Thursday

Latest News

WSU 5, ECU 0
ECU baseball drops Sunday series finale to Wichita State
Carolina Hurricanes
Staal’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2
The Hornets will face the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hornets crush Wizards in regular season finale, set to face Hawks in Play-in round
Pirates take game and series from WIchita State
ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series