Unity Christian Academy- William Rose

Hello! My Name is William Rose, and I am a senior at Unity Christian Academy in Chocowinity. While high school has been an orderly and enjoyable experience, I am eager to graduate and venture into the unknown realm of unlimited potential that is the world beyond the walls of high school. I thank those that have helped me to achieve this possibility and attribute my future success to those that were willing to devote their time to my betterment. Thanks, and to those following behind me, good luck!

Plans for next year: I plan to work through the summer and soon thereafter enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Consciously balancing the work of my present and the potential of my future.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Work diligently at even the most mundane of necessary tasks.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The long awaited conclusion of my required fourth math course.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I’ll have done my time in the Marine Corps, and will be working a career in law enforcement.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: A mentor of mine who shares my first name, who taught me how to think. Not precisely what to think, but how to know and pursue the things that are worth thinking about.

I am most unique because: I don’t pretend that chocolate flavors are preferable to vanilla, and I never will.

What is the one quote you live by: “It’s silly to try to escape other people’s faults. They are inescapable. Just try to escape your own.” Marcus Aurelius- Meditations

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, The attainment of responsibility, Being made capable of doing good, The pursuit of meaningful companionship, The preservation of prosperity amongst my family

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Ireland. Immaculately temperate weather, paired with sprawling countrysides and fantastic landscapes. Just enough isolated from the world to be consistently pleasant, with gentle and persistent rain that calms even the most tumultuous minds.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I read the first Twilight book.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year. The ideal amount of structured schoolwork, and meaningful literature.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Assuming that my provisions and safety are accounted for, I would bring a Bible. Plentiful stories and Truths with endless time and contemplation. What better way to hone one’s faith?

