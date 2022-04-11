Terra Ceia Christian School- Carly James

Carly James

Hi, my name is Carly Ann James and I’m a senior at Terra Ceia Christian School this year. I have been a student at this school since Kindergarten. I am the 4th in my family to graduate from Terra Ceia, I am following after my 2 cousins and my older sister and have a younger sister coming after me. I grew up in a well loved Christian home with my parents and 2 sisters. I love serving and helping with little kids and am actually a Teacher Assistant in our Kindergarten class at school. I have been playing softball and basketball for as long as I can remember and I love every minute of it. In the summers I work for my dad with his potato farm. The rest of my time is mainly spent on the water/on our pier at Phelps Lake near our house.

School: Terra Ceia Christian School

Name: Carly James

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan on attending Mid-Atlantic Christian University to further my education in Elementary Education.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: To want to continue being studious and be in the moment but also looking towards the future and ready to begin college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Make the most of every moment and opportunity through high school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year is reaching my 1000th point in my basketball career.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself with a stable career and happy family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my Maw-Maw. She is always there for me supporting me in every part of my life. She cares about me and my walk with the Lord. She is always there to bring a smile to my face no matter what. She is strong and loves everyone she comes in contact with.

I am most unique because: The Lord has blessed me with the ability to adapt to lots of different groups of people and truly make friends with anyone.

What is the one quote you live by: “Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith, Family & Friends, Sports My dog Blu, Sleep

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Kentucky because I love the scenery and how peaceful it is.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time is that Cracker Barrel is my favorite place to eat no matter what.

Which year of high school was your favorite: This year, my senior year, has been my favorite year of high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me it would be the Bible.

