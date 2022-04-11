Layton Dupree

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, my name is Layton Dupree, I am a 2022 graduate of Tarboro High School and I am 18 years old. I play 5 sports for Tarboro High including: baseball, football, swim, golf, and basketball. I am also a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Senior Beta Club here at Tarboro High. Outside of school, I participate in various church activities and try to help my community wherever I can. During the summer, I work as a lifeguard at our town pool and I also help referee youth soccer games. I have also recently achieved the Eagle Scout rank after participating in the Boy Scouts of America for several years. In my spare time, I enjoy hunting and fishing with my family as well as being outdoors in general. I also enjoy woodworking. I make my own duck and turkey calls to hunt with and for other people to use, too.

WITN Class of 2022 Tarboro High School- Layton Dupree

School: Tarboro High School

Name: Layton Dupree

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Barton College to continue to play baseball and study biology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: As a senior, many people think you can relax a little bit and take easier classes when in fact, senior year is as hard if not harder than the other years. Staying motivated is an essential part of senior year as well as continuing to be diligent in your work.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice is to cherish the small moments with your friends in class because they will be gone in an instant.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was winning a State Title with my football team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself buying a home in that age range hopefully somewhere close to the beach as my plans are to find a job in the Marine Biology field.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother has been a very important person in my life. She supports all of my activities, especially sports, and is proud of me no matter what I do.

I am most unique because: I feel like I am a very hard worker and a competitor. My competitive drive makes me want to be great in everything that I do and I will work very hard to obtain that goal once I put my mind to it.

What is the one quote you live by: “Don’t count the days; Make the days count.”-Muhammad Ali

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Friends, family, my health, helping others, and achieving my goals.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would like to move to the Bahamas because I have always enjoyed the beach very much and it is a very beautiful location.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am usually a person that jokes around a lot but I can be very serious when I need to be.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A knife

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.