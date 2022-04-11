Sweet shop owners hit by high grocery prices

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re planning a party soon - or any kind of get-together - get ready to pay more for dessert. Inflation is hitting the pocket books of some East Carolina cake makers.

“We have noticed a significant increase in the price of butter,” said Gwendy’s Goodies owner Gwendy Yiznitsky. Raising prices every now and then is part of doing business. But inflation has Yiznitsky paying top dollar for products she uses every day. “Butter has been huge. I used to get a case, which is 32 pounds of butter, for about $100. It now costs me about $160 for that same case of butter.”

She said it’s been that way for several months. “We use butter in everything, and we use a lot of butter - that’s why our baked goods taste so good. So that has really hit us. It’s caused us to have to raise prices,” she explained.

Amber Hawkins owns Your Perfect Cake. Recently she’s tried to avoid a price increase, but said she’s on the cusp. “We’re about there. Things have gone up so much. I’m going to either have to change my status to a charity or raise my prices a little bit,” she explained. “I have a packaging for my individual cupcakes that I purchase that has quadrupled in the last year, year and a half,” said Hawkins.

The good, but also bad news? Everyone is facing the same problem. If everywhere you go, the prices are higher, you aren’t surprised when sweets cost more too.

“Most people understand that things just get a little bit more along the way. This recently has just been a little bit more than a little bit more,” said Hawkins.

“It’s something that you have to do in order to survive. If you’re not making money, you can’t stay in business,” explained Yiznitsky. Yiznitsky said she’s also struggling with a shortage in certain products, like cream cheese for example. She said some stores recently have been out of it. That means using gas to drive around and look. Plus, the cream cheese is more expensive due to that demand.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.