Staal’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal and the Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov also had an assist and Nino Niederreiter assisted on two goals.

Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, in a playoff game at Philadelphia while with Pittsburgh, scored the only goals after the first period — knocking in a rebound at 13:42 of the third and then notching the clincher with 1:08 left.

Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for Carolina.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour moved into a tie with his former coach, Peter Laviolette, for the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history with a 167-84-28 record.

Staal is the first Carolina player with a hat trick this season. He has 11 goals in the last 29 games, including multi-goal efforts in two of the last three. This comes after he managed just two goals in his first 42 outings.

Hurricanes next play at the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

