Advertisement

Staal’s hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

Captain Staal records Canes first hat trick this season
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal and the Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov also had an assist and Nino Niederreiter assisted on two goals.

Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, in a playoff game at Philadelphia while with Pittsburgh, scored the only goals after the first period — knocking in a rebound at 13:42 of the third and then notching the clincher with 1:08 left.

Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for Carolina.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour moved into a tie with his former coach, Peter Laviolette, for the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history with a 167-84-28 record.

Staal is the first Carolina player with a hat trick this season. He has 11 goals in the last 29 games, including multi-goal efforts in two of the last three. This comes after he managed just two goals in his first 42 outings.

Hurricanes next play at the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump held rally in North Carolina Saturday
Pirates fill the streets of PirateFest
Pirates roam the streets of Greenville once again
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
ECU players honored with Bowl Game rings following annual spring game.
ECU holds annual spring game, honor players with bowl game rings
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing temps this week; Rain chance Thursday

Latest News

The Hornets will face the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hornets crush Wizards in regular season finale, set to face Hawks in Play-in round
Pirates take game and series from WIchita State
ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series
Here's a look at what was happening late in the third round of the Masters Tournament on April...
Updated: Rough day for former ECU golfer Harold Varner III as he drops back
ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series
ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series