Spring Creek High School- Anna Evans

Hi, my name is Anna Evans! I attend Spring Creek High School with my twin brother Jack; we have two younger brothers who have not yet started school. In my free time, I enjoy reading and staying active, whether it’s through horseback riding or participating in a team sport at my high school. I am dual-enrolled in Wayne Community classes as well as The North Carolina

School of Science and Math online program. I have a strong desire to learn, so I am constantly on the lookout for new opportunities both inside and outside of the classroom. My next great love would undoubtedly be art, which I was able to pursue at Governor’s School West last summer. No matter what I bring along to college next year, I am sure I’ll have a sketchbook packed into my bag!

School: Spring Creek High School

Name: Anna Evans

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I intend to major in public health at Chapel Hill University. I am hoping to join the college equestrian team as well!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Coming off a year of online classes, I found it hard to pace myself to a different schedule than the one I had fallen into during our time spent home for COVID.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Manage your time well so you can spend it doing what you love, and apply to scholarships, it’s never too early!!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My highlight would be my final regionals match with my doubles partner, Riley Hill!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be in residency whilst retaining close ties with friends and family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my twin brother Jack. For better or for worse we can always change each other’s moods!

I am most unique because: I’m not sure if this counts as most unique, but I’m addicted to running with an audiobook.

What is the one quote you live by: “I want to fly! I want to touch the sun!” “Finish your eggs first.” ― Lorraine Hansberry, A Raisin in the Sun.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family & friends, Eustress!!, Empathy, Improvement, My future

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I’ve always wanted to visit Athens, Greece, so I wouldn’t mind getting up and moving there for a while at least. I come from a small town, so the idea of living in a big city like NYC or Tokyo is very attractive, too!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m actually not an introvert.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Probably my sophomore year before we were let out.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a working satellite phone, I wouldn’t be stranded for long!

