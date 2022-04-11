Southwest High School- Wyatt Surratt

Wyatt Surratt

My name is Wyatt Surratt and I am a senior at Southwest High School. At Southwest I ran cross country and track, played golf, and was captain of the soccer team. I was also a member of the National Honor Society for two years. I was born in Virginia but have lived in North Carolina most of my life, and have grown to have a great love for the state. In the fall I will be attending North Carolina State University, majoring in mechanical engineering. Outside of school I enjoy weightlifting, doing projects in my garage, and hanging out with my friends and family. After college I have considered pursuing careers in the engineering field or in the military.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Turning the next page of life onto adulthood

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Live each high school moment to its full potential and experiment with different experiences to find what you do and do not enjoy.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The experience I have had with all my friends and family throughout the year

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: At the start of a promising career with friends I enjoy, a wife, and kids.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom. She has been my support and comfort that has influenced me since the beginning of my life.

I am most unique because: Regardless of acknowledgment or reward, I try and give my maximum effort in anything I do.

What is the one quote you live by: Successful people are not gifted. They work hard and then succeed

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Friends, Family, Goals, Learning, Experiences

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move somewhere with beautiful nature with land expanding hundreds of acres because I love nature and a loosely populated community.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: That I can be very talkative. I have always been seen as quiet or shy but when I’m comfortable I talk quite a bit.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year, this was the first year that was not restricted by hurricane damage or covid lockdowns.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A full tang knife. This is the most versatile tool that exists and would greatly improve my chances of survival.

