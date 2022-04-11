Berlyn Perdomo

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Berlyn Amelia Perdomo I was born in Clearwater, Florida, and moved to Eastern Carolina in 2019. I have an older brother named Steel and a younger sister named Capri. I’ve always been a fan of the arts and hope to one day make a difference through my photography. I love to travel and learn more about cultures and immerse myself in new landscapes. I’m very excited to go to college and begin growing more into myself.

WITN Class of 2022 Southwest Edgecombe High School- Berlyn Perdomo

School: Southwest Edgecombe High School

Name: Berlyn Perdomo

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend college and begin learning how to support myself.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is figuring out exactly what you want to do once you graduate. There are limitless choices and routes you can take and figure out which is best for you has been the most challenging task for me so far.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Take your time, it might seem like you have to rush or that you may be falling behind. But know that everyone moves at their own pace. Make sure to take time for yourself to relax and take it easy. Life is not a race, take things one step at a time.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year had been being able to attend both my best friend’s prom as well as my own.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I don’t see myself in just one place or doing one thing. In 10 years I could be in the coast guard being a rescue swimmer, or I could be traveling the world taking photos. I could be lifeguarding on a beautiful beach and spending my days relaxing in the water with my friends. In 10 years I could have taken 100 different paths to alter the course of my life and I cannot predict what I will decide to do or who I will be when that time comes.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is Kim Namjoon. Namjoon has a way of thinking that has made me look at the world in a different light. I think I look up to Mr. Kim so dearly not only because of his kindness but also because of his intelligence. He has a way of speaking and sharing his ideas and thoughts with the world that truly resonate within your heart.

I am most unique because: I believe that I am no more unique than the next person. It is my opinion that we are all unique in our own way, and no person is more special than another.

What is the one quote you live by: “Take your hands off of what you can’t control, and get your hands on what you can change.” Min Yoongi 2020

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 5 things I value most important in my life at this moment would be, in no particular order: My free time, the time I make for myself to recuperate and make sure I am not overwhelmed or overworking myself. My friends. My family. Music. My home.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would probably be New Zealand. Although I’ve heard it’s a very expensive place to live, I feel as though the landscapes, weather, and quality of life are something I would thrive in. Other than New Zealand I would most want to live in Hawaii. The rich culture as well as the gorgeous landscapes and beaches seem to make this state somewhat of a dream for me to be able to live in. I love the beach and I love the way of life they have which has always drawn me to the islands.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates still don’t know about me is that I live on a goat farm.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My freshman year of high school was my favorite. It was my only full year of high school and the most “normal” year of high school experiences I had. I had a group of friends and was with the people I grew up with having fun.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I have two answers to this question depending on what my goal is. If my goal is to escape the island then I would most likely bring a radio that would be able to signal for help. But, if I were to try and live on this island for the rest of my life, then I would most likely bring a knife kit. A kit that has all assortments of knives and tools to sharpen them as well. I feel as though the island can provide me with most things I would need

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.