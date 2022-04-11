Southside High School- Dagoberto Garcia Edwards

Dagoberto Garcia Edwards

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Dagoberto Ryan Garcia Edwards and I am so proud to be a graduate of Southside High School. While I am sad to leave, I am excited about my future. I will be attending NC State in the fall where I will study and major in the field of biology. Not too long ago I was undecided in terms of what I wanted to become of myself and felt lost when it came to determining a career that would benefit me for the rest of my life. During my time at Beaufort County Community College, where I will be graduating in May, I fell in love with the study of biology. More specifically the study of biochemistry. I have since then researched and found opportunities to expand this growing passion of mine. In ten years I see myself working for a biochemistry company within NC. Maintaining track of this goal won’t be easy, however as I have always told myself- the only person in life standing between me and my dreams is myself.

School: Southside High School

Name: Dagoberto Ryan Garcia Edwards

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend NC State University to begin my bachelor’s degree of science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior?: The most challenging task as a senior this year was being able to balance home life, work-life, and school life, all while holding my grades up to a high personal standard.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?: If there is any advice I would offer to the underclassmen, it would be to never let anyone stop you from being yourself. Always be unapologetic, stand out from the crowd, and remember you are the only thing stopping yourself from success.

What has been the highlight of your senior year?: The highlight of my senior years has been attending Beaufort County Community College and engaging in a collegiate level environment.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?: In 10 years, I see myself working for a biotechnology company here in North Carolina.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I would have to say that the most influential person in my life is my mom. She has always been very expressive on how important academics are and has always given me a sense of validation when accomplishing things, I once found hard. She is the strongest person I know; with many health complications, she stills pushes through and keeps a smile on her face.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because whenever life throws me a curveball, I can knock it out of the park by using it to my advantage.

What is the one quote you live by? “Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are.”- Lady Gaga

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Friends, Faith, Education, and Morality.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move to any place in the world I would move to Hawaii because of the stunning year-round weather, easy access to miles of beautiful white sand beaches, a plethora of outdoor activities, and, of course, Hawaii’s distinct aloha spirit, which pervades the culture.

What is the one thing your classmates still do not know about you after all this time: I choreograph quinceañera dances, which are an important aspect of the traditional coming of age parties.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was by far freshmen year, as it was the only one, I fully attended school in person for a year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take a raft with me.

