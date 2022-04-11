Layla Austin

Hey! My name is Layla Austin and I’m a senior at southern Nash Highschool. During my four years at Southern Nash I have been blessed with wonder staff and classmates who push me to grow as an individual. I’ve enjoyed playing on the Varsity soccer team, Varsity cheer team, and being involved in several of the clubs our school has to offer. My favorite subject in school is english. I have very amazing and supportive parents that have given my 2 sisters and 4 brothers. I value my relationship with God and finding my purpose in the world. I’m attending North Carolina State University and hope to one day start up my own business and travel around the world.

WITN Class of 2022 Southern Nash High School- Layla Austin

School: Southern Nash High School

Name: Layla Austin

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina State University, majoring in business and receiving a minor in entrepreneurship.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Accepting that I am graduating this year, not going back in the fall, and staying on top of my school work.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Make the most of all four years of high school spending time with family and friends. Don’t be too hard on yourself and focus on the small task you accomplish each and every day.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I’m really glad we got to go back to school my senior year, seeing all of my teachers and classmates has really helped me enjoy school again.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully getting married, traveling around the world, and starting up my own business.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, Lindsey Talton because she has always pushed me to do my very best in all that I do and has really shown me the women I aspire to be one day.

I am most unique because: I have a very outgoing personality and I’m a very creative person.

What is the one quote you live by: “Everything happens for a reason”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Friends, physical/mental health, and my purpose.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Italy, because it is a beautiful place with many artistic sites and gorgeous architecture.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to eat hummus and pretzels!

Which year of high school was your favorite: My Senior year has been my favorite because I’ve made many memories throughout the semesters and have really grown as an individual.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Tanning lotion, so I can get a nice glow while I wait for someone to pick me up!

