Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What country has a high pressure system named for it?

Well, which island nation has a high pressure named for it which affects our summer weather
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you grew up in Eastern NC, you have heard of this high pressure system many times on local weather forecasts. It should be an easy question for you, if you paid any attention. If you didn’t grow up around here, then this may be more difficult. See if you know the answer below.

Hint: Madagascar is an island nation off the southeast coast of Africa. It is also a good animated movie. It is not the answer to my trivia question today.

Yes, the Bermuda high pressure is the one which provides our prevailing southwesterly winds in summer. It can also steer hurricanes. If the high pressure extends farther westard over land, it can give us a very hot and dry summer. If it is weaker and/or farther east, then we get more rainy weather in summer. The Bermuda high pressure system is actually a westward extension of the Azores high pressure system which is centered over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. The ridge connecting these two, provides the easterly trade winds across the tropical Atlantic. This also steers many tropical storms and hurricanes. - Phillip Williams

