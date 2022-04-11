Kendall Vick

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kendall Vick, and I am 18 years old. I have been at Oakwood since 7th grade, and all of my classmates have really become like family to me. I have lived in Greenville my whole life, and I have one brother. I have played volleyball and basketball for my school for the past 4 years. I enjoy hanging out with my friends whether we’re at the beach or just grabbing food in town. I have 4 cats that love to watch and interfere with everything I do, but they’re cute so it’s ok! I’m a vegetarian, so I’m always looking for fun, new dishes to try. I’m so excited to embark on this next phase of my life, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

WITN Class of 2022 The Oakwood School- Kendall Vick

School: The Oakwood School

Name: Kendall Vick

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to study International Business and Spanish.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task is waiting for college decisions to come out. You just wanna know!!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice would be to enjoy it because you only get one high school experience, but it’s also a super important time in your life that should be taken seriously. It’s super important to find a good balance.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The biggest highlight of my senior year has been getting to see my friends get into the schools they wanted and seeing all our hard work pay off.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working in Spain and living my best life.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My elementary AIG/STRIDE teacher Mr. Blanchard is my most influential person. He always pushed me academically, and he taught me how to take pride in what I do.

I am most unique because: I always try to show kindness to those around me no matter who they are.

What is the one quote you live by: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart” -Confucius

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Myself, my friends, my family, my cats, and my experiences

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to a tropical island. I love warm weather, and if I could live forever in summer clothes, I totally would.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I used to read the school lunch menus on the radio with my dad.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My phone! If I’m gonna be stranded, I don’t wanna be bored!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.