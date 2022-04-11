Man facing attempted murder charge after Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they quickly developed a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting in one Eastern Carolina city.

Kinston police say the shooting happened at the Mitchell Wooten Apartments around 5:10 p.m.

The 36-year-old victim, Timothy Staten, was hit multiple times with what police said were non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Hours later, Deon Goff turned himself in at the police department. The 30-year-old Goff has been charged with attempted murder and jailed on a secured bond.

