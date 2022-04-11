Advertisement

Lane closed on C.F. Harvey Parkway for bridge inspection

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One lane of the C.F. Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

One lane will be closed on the bridge over Stonyton Creek near Wallace Family Road for inspection starting at 8 a.m.

If you’re driving through the area, you’re asked to slow down. The inspection is inspection is supposed to wrap up by 5 p.m. each day.

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing temps this week; Rain chance Thursday

