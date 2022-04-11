Lane closed on C.F. Harvey Parkway for bridge inspection

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One lane of the C.F. Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

One lane will be closed on the bridge over Stonyton Creek near Wallace Family Road for inspection starting at 8 a.m.

If you’re driving through the area, you’re asked to slow down. The inspection is inspection is supposed to wrap up by 5 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.