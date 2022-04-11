Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway; Rain chance Thursday PM

Temperatures will jump to near 80° by Monday afternoon
First Alert Forecast For April 11, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will move offshore on Monday, creating a stronger wind flow out of the southwest from Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine and southwest breezes by rising to near 80 Monday afternoon and into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will likely end up in the mid to upper 50s. While skies will be mostly sunny, a band of clouds is likely Monday night as a weakening system passes over.

Our next chance of rain will show up Thursday afternoon or evening. A frontal system will likely move over the East from the Gulf, keeping our temperatures elevated in the 80s, but this continuation of heat will help fuel scattered thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals with this frontal passage will reach about a quarter to a half an inch for most. The threat of severe weather is still low with this system, but it’s still several days away.

The Easter weekend looks seasonable with highs in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Rain is possible Sunday night into Monday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Wind SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 83. Wind SW 10-15.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High 85. Wind SW 10-15.

Thursday: Warm and muggy with scattered PM showers/storms. High 86. Wind SW 12-22. Rain chance: 40%.

Friday: Early clouds, clearing in the afternoon. High 75. Wind WNW 10-15.

