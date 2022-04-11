Hornets crush Wizards in regular season finale, set to face Hawks in Play-in round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 124-108 on Sunday behind 25 points from Terry Rozier and 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from LaMelo Ball, but were unable to improve their seed heading into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The Hornets will be the 10th seed after finishing 43-39. Charlotte’s 43 wins are the most by a 10th place team in the NBA since the Seattle SuperSonics won 44 games in 2000-01.

Charlotte will face the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winner of that game plays the loser of the Cleveland-Brooklyn game for an opportunity to advance to the playoffs.

The Hornets split the season series with the Hawks, with each team winning once on the other team’s floor.

Injury update: Gordon Hayward’s season is likely over. The Hornets forward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot, the team announced. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

