Elizabeth City man due in court on shooting charges

Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting juvenile
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is headed to court Monday after charged with shooting a boy in Elizabeth City.

Police charged 35-year-old Kenneth Fiers with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits. The charges stem from a shooting Friday evening in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital.

Fiers is under a $51,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321.

