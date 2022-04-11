Advertisement

ECU baseball drops Sunday series finale to Wichita State

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball’s offense came to a halt on Sunday falling to Wichita State 5-0 in the series finale. The Pirates took two of three games on the weekend improving to 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

Shockers pitcher Cameron Bye hurled eight shutout innings to earn the victory. He only allowed three hits.

Josh Grosz takes the loss for ECU. He went three innings, allowing two runs on one hit with four strike outs. He drops to 2-4.

Chuck Ingram hit a two run home run for the Shockers for their big offensive hit.

ECU next faces Elon on the road on Tuesday night.

