Byron won Cup Series at Martinsville on Saturday

First repeat winner this season
William Byron (24) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville...
William Byron (24) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — William Byron took the lead on pit road after Stage 2 stops and held it pretty much the rest of the way at Martinsville Speedway — he led 212 laps — to become the first repeat winner this season in NASCAR’s Cup Series on Saturday night.

Byron needed to hold off a challenge — and a nudge — from Logano on a two-lap overtime sprint to finish it, but won for the fourth time in his career and gave Hendrick Motorsports four victories in eight races this season.

Pole-sitter Chase Elliott led the first 185 laps, winning the first and second stages for the fifth time in his career, but lost the lead in the caution stops that followed Stage 2 and had trouble as the night went on. He finished 10th.

Elliott’s 185 laps led to begin the race matched what Darrell Waltrip did at the start of the 1980 race at Martinsville. Waltrip, though, went on to win.

The top series moves to its third straight short track, this time on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway next Sunday.

