Week four of ‘Operation Spring Clean’ starting Sunday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities continues its 13-week “Operation Spring Clean” program this weekend.

The cleaning will take place in the areas east of Greene Street between East Fifth Street and south of the Tar River tonight through Friday morning between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize inconveniences.

The annual preventive maintenance program is done to insure the company’s customers continue receiving high quality water.

According to GUC, over the course of the program, all 722 miles of GUC’s water distribution lines will be cleaned. The cleaning process involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow for a short period.

If customers have discolored water or air in their water lines due to the cleaning, GUC recommends running cold water in the bathtub for five to 10 minutes. GUC advises customers to avoid doing laundry until the water is clear, even though there is no health risk.

The system-wide operation will end June 17. Weekly notices and an interactive map identifying areas scheduled to be clean can be found on GUC’s website here and information will be shared via the company’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

For specific information pertaining to “Operation Spring Clean,” call GUC at 252-551-1551.

