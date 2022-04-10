Advertisement

NCEL 04-09-22

NCEL 04-09-22
NCEL 04-09-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump held rally in North Carolina Saturday
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV
Lesselle Spencer charged with murder
Man charged in Elizabeth City murder
Jermaine Linton & Brittney McCoy
Two charged in Onslow County for engaging teenager in prostitution
Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

NCEL 04-09-22
Pirates fill the streets of PirateFest
Pirates roam the streets of Greenville once again
Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting juvenile
Greenville hosts PirateFest for first time in two years