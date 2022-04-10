Advertisement

Families walk to celebrate chromosomal differences

Greenville farm hosts down syndrome walk to raise awareness
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina families took advantage of Sunday’s breezy weather by walking to celebrate differences and raising money for Down Syndrome awareness.

The North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance hosted their annual Buddy Walk, hoping to raise $15,000 for the organization.

Christina Reaves has helped host this event in Greenville for the past five years and said the walk is special because children with Down Syndrome don’t always get the chance to interact with their peers without any social pressures getting in the way.

“This is the one time of year where all our families get together. It’s a community. It’s a welcome home ceremony,” said Reaves. “Everybody gets to come see themselves, you know, people with down syndrome get to come see themselves and other people.”

While the it may be advertised as a walk, Reaves says it is so much more.

“It’s only a quarter-mile stroll. We, in the back of the fields here, got it lined with pictures of people with Down Syndrome and it’s just a celebration,” said Reaves. “We want everybody to come out and enjoy the day.”

There were many other activities for children to enjoy besides the walk, including playing with farm animals and on a playground.

In North Carolina, one in every 826 babies are born with Down Syndrome.

The diagnosis is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States.

