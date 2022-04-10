ENC kids search high and low for Easter treats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The countdown to Easter Sunday is on in Greenville where Sunday, the city hosted its annual Egg Rush for the first time in two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept kids away from big community gatherings, so now that restrictions are lifting in the East, families are gathering to hunt.

“My daughter is three this year, and I think this is actually the first organized Easter egg hunt that she’s ever done,” said Sarah Leonard, a Pitt County parent. “So, she’s super excited. We were glad to see how many people were here, and we’re really excited to have the chance to be with other people.”

Social gatherings can be an unfamiliar feeling for some, but for those on the lookout for treats at Wildwood Park, excitement soon took over.

“All the kids that came out here was overwhelmingly surprising. The community support that came out, they came out in droves. All of the kids were excited for the Easter egg hunt,” said Megan Howard with Greenville’s Parks and Recreation department.

The crowd was a turnout Howard never imagined.

“I thought maybe 20-30 extra people would show up. Double, triple that came out,” said Howard.

For Leonard and her children, seeing this big of a crowd for the first time in a while was a welcomed sight.

It was great, you know. When we turned around the corner to come into the park and saw the line of traffic, it was kind of shocking at first, and then also kind of glad that this many people are gathering again. I felt bad that some people had to get turned away. It’s just a great thing that so many people are gathering again.

With reported COVID case numbers in April drastically down from the start of the year, feelings of normalcy return.

“That’s why we had such a great turnout today is because COVID is decreasing. Everybody is itching to get out and get back into events and into the community,” said Howard.

With those case numbers down, even the Easter Bunny felt safe enough to make an appearance for pictures.

“We will see how my three-year-old responds to the bunny,” said Leonard

With their practice reps in, Pitt County kids are ready for Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.