ENC kids search high and low for Easter treats

WildWood Park hosts its Egg Rush for kids twelve and under
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The countdown to Easter Sunday is on in Greenville where Sunday, the city hosted its annual Egg Rush for the first time in two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept kids away from big community gatherings, so now that restrictions are lifting in the East, families are gathering to hunt.

“My daughter is three this year, and I think this is actually the first organized Easter egg hunt that she’s ever done,” said Sarah Leonard, a Pitt County parent. “So, she’s super excited. We were glad to see how many people were here, and we’re really excited to have the chance to be with other people.”

Social gatherings can be an unfamiliar feeling for some, but for those on the lookout for treats at Wildwood Park, excitement soon took over.

“All the kids that came out here was overwhelmingly surprising. The community support that came out, they came out in droves. All of the kids were excited for the Easter egg hunt,” said Megan Howard with Greenville’s Parks and Recreation department.

The crowd was a turnout Howard never imagined.

“I thought maybe 20-30 extra people would show up. Double, triple that came out,” said Howard.

For Leonard and her children, seeing this big of a crowd for the first time in a while was a welcomed sight.

With reported COVID case numbers in April drastically down from the start of the year, feelings of normalcy return.

“That’s why we had such a great turnout today is because COVID is decreasing. Everybody is itching to get out and get back into events and into the community,” said Howard.

With those case numbers down, even the Easter Bunny felt safe enough to make an appearance for pictures.

“We will see how my three-year-old responds to the bunny,” said Leonard

With their practice reps in, Pitt County kids are ready for Easter Sunday.

