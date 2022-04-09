Rough day for former ECU golfer Harold Varner III as he drops back
HV3 shoots 80 in third round
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III had a tough third round at his first career Masters. Tough conditions for all saw Harold make an 8 over par, 80 playing in the third to last group at Augusta National.
Harold had been 2 under par after his first two rounds and just 6 strokes off the lead.
Still, a made cut at his first Masters. A chance to play on Sunday and maybe move back up the ranks. We will update with more information when available.
