Rough day for former ECU golfer Harold Varner III as he drops back

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III had a tough third round at his first career Masters. Tough conditions for all saw Harold make an 8 over par, 80 playing in the third to last group at Augusta National.

Harold had been 2 under par after his first two rounds and just 6 strokes off the lead.

Still, a made cut at his first Masters. A chance to play on Sunday and maybe move back up the ranks. We will update with more information when available.

