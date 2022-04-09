Pirates roam the streets of Greenville once again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cannons were fired and pirates invaded the streets of Greenville Saturday for the first time in over two years.

The city hosted PirateFest and festivalgoers got to see something special as pirates fought with swords and mermaids swam in the street.

“I’ve had a wonderful time. It just charges my battery; it’s so much fun interacting with the crowd,” said Turtle the Pirate, a character performer.

Local businesses set up booths and tents to take advantage of the huge anticipated crowd.

“This was just an opportunity that we could not miss, and we’re glad we finally got a chance to come out and do this,” said North Carolina’s Baseball Museum curator, Marshall Lamm.

Lamm, alongside many other vendors, has been waiting a long time for this opportunity to meet the community.

“We applied for PirateFest for the first time in 2020, and of course, right after that, everything sort of fell apart,” said Lamm.

Families embraced the spring weather to join in on the fun.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, because we were here before the last two years [that the festival was held],” said Alvaro Martinez, a festivalgoer.

Those performing at the festival considered this a reunion.

“It has been difficult, you know, with the pandemic for everyone, and it is a family reunion,” said Jo Cannon, a pirate character performer. “It’s getting back together, and we feed off of each other’s energies which is really important.”

Turtle the Pirate, and his special pet, greeted everyone in the streets.

“Woody is my service plank,” said Turtle the Pirate. “He goes everywhere with me, he helps me overcome the desire to loot and pillage since society seems to frown on it these days, and when I feel the urge to jump into my old pirate ways, I just let Woody down and give him a bit of a walk!”

Character performers say pirate culture is a big part of North Carolina’s history and showing it off to the crowds at events like this brings them joy in life.

