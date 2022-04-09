Advertisement

PirateFest returns to ENC for second day of fun

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PirateFest made a triumphant return to Greenville yesterday, and you still have time to get in on the fun.

The outdoor celebration, taking place along eight blocks on Evans Street, continues today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2022 marks the 15th PirateFest and the event features a free concert, local food vendors and plenty of pirates on parade.

Visitors can enjoy a beer and wine garden, find fine arts and crafts for sale, enter the Children’s Pirate Costume Contest, and explore the Pirate Encampment which offers crafts, inflatables, and a carnival. Other events at PirateFest include the Fossil Dig and free kayak rides.

Uptown Greenville, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, and the City of Greenville organized the event.

