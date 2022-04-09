Man charged in Elizabeth City murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting from earlier this week.

Police charged Lesselle Spencer with murder in the death of Kevin Chambers.

On Monday around 9:35 p.m., Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Big Lots located at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Spencer was taken to the Albemarle District Jail and is being held under no bond.

