Man charged in Elizabeth City murder

Lesselle Spencer charged with murder
Lesselle Spencer charged with murder(Elizabeth City Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting from earlier this week.

Police charged Lesselle Spencer with murder in the death of Kevin Chambers.

On Monday around 9:35 p.m., Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of Big Lots located at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Spencer was taken to the Albemarle District Jail and is being held under no bond.

