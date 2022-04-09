Advertisement

Juvenile injured in Elizabeth City shooting

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police say a juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street just after 5:00 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide details on the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Elizabeth CityPolice Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After two tornado warned cells moved over the East, the rotation potential for existing and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch expired, but storms still showing strength
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
These steps were the only thing left of the Nixon family home.
NWS says straight-line winds blew over mobile home in Bertie County
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of...
DO YOU KNOW ME? Man wanted in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft

Latest News

Lesselle Spencer charged with murder
Man charged in Elizabeth City murder
East Carolina University unveils its new handicap parking logo.
ECU unveils new handicap logo
Operation Gratitude to provide care packages for vets, law enforcement, first responders
Prepwork for care package giveaway.
Operation Gratitude to provide care packages for vets, law enforcement, first responders