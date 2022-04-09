Juvenile injured in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police say a juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street just after 5:00 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide details on the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Elizabeth CityPolice Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

