Hundreds come out for UNCW’s annual ‘Harry’s Game”

Coach Aidan Heaney's son, Harry.
Coach Aidan Heaney's son, Harry.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It wasn’t a typical matchup for the UNCW men’s soccer team on Saturday night.

It was their annual event called ‘Harry’s Game’.

The game is named in honor of Head Coach Aidan Heaney’s son Harry, who was born with down syndrome.

“It touches the heart strings really,” said Coach Heaney. “It gives you an idea of the people in this community. I don’t think they’re coming out for Aidan Heaney, I think they’re coming out for the community.”

The event was first started in 2013, a year after Harry was born.

Before Saturday night’s game, both UNCW and High Point players took part in a kid’s soccer clinic. The goal this event is to raise awareness for kids with challenges, and make them feel included in everyday life.

“You see out here, they’re having a good time like everybody else,” Coach Heaney said. “They’re trying to play soccer and have fun, and they’re no different from you or I.”

After taking a pause the last two years, the event came back stronger than ever. Hundreds of parents brought their kids out to spend some time with the players.

“It’s really awesome that we are able to come out here and get to meet them, get to know them, and see how they can interact with everyone else as well,” said UNCW Junior Striker Parker Norris.

The opposing team High Point’s Coach, Zach Haines, spent time previously on Coach Heaney’s staff at UNCW. He says, this event came full circle for him.

“It’s Harry, and Coach Heaney, and his family, they’re an extension of my family,” said Coach Haines. “I came down in 2012 and Harry was born a couple of months later, I’ve watched him grow up.”

It wasn’t about competition or being rivals on Saturday, it was about supporting a cause close to home.

“Whether we win or lose, we’re winners today,” Coach Heaney said.

