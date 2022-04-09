Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump to be in North Carolina Saturday

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina this weekend supporting candidates in this year’s election.

Trump will be at a rally supporting U.S. Representative Ted Budd and other candidates he has endorsed.

The former president is set to speak at “The Farm at 95″ which is a wedding and event venue.

The event is in the town of Selma in Johnston County starting at 7:00 p.m.

