Former President Donald Trump to be in North Carolina Saturday

SELMA, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina this weekend supporting candidates in this year’s election.

Trump will be at a rally supporting U.S. Representative Ted Budd and other candidates he has endorsed.

The former president is set to speak at “The Farm at 95″ which is a wedding and event venue.

The event is in the town of Selma in Johnston County starting at 7:00 p.m.

