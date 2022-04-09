Advertisement

ENC organizations host fundraisers and events on Saturday

By Tayvion Darden
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In Greenville, the Columbia Development Group and owners of Tommy’s Carwash are partnering with the Pitt County Shrine Club for a fundraiser on Saturday. The organizations are raising money for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. The fundraiser is from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Tommy’s Carwash in Greenville. The Pitt County Shrine Club will receive $10.00 for every $20.00 wash done during the day. There will be a table set up for people to talk to a Shriner about the Children’s Hospital and for other donations.

In Craven County, New Bern High School is hosting a spring career fair from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. 26 schools in Craven County will be on-site with school leaders and representatives. District Departments including transportation, school nutrition, technology, and school maintenance will also be in attendance communicating the various benefits of the positions currently available. Any information on the positions available can be found here .

Also in New Bern, the Noble Knights Chess Club is hosting it’s first chess tournament on Saturday. The event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center on Pinetree Drive. The Club was organized by the New Bern Police Department to host a free program that can help build and maintain strong relationships with the youth. Through sponsorships from the New Bern Police Department, Citizen Volunteers and Trent Buick GMC each Noble Knight participant will receive a polo shirt. The top winners in the beginner, intermediate and skilled groups will also receive a medal.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
These steps were the only thing left of the Nixon family home.
NWS says straight-line winds blew over mobile home in Bertie County
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV
Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

PirateFest
PirateFest returns to ENC for second day of fun
Albert J. Ellis airport
Albert J. Ellis airport hosts emergency exercise drill
For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
CarolinaEast introduces Walk with a Doc program
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump to be in North Carolina Saturday