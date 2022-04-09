ENC organizations host fundraisers and events on Saturday

In Greenville, the Columbia Development Group and owners of Tommy’s Carwash are partnering with the Pitt County Shrine Club for a fundraiser on Saturday. The organizations are raising money for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina. The fundraiser is from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Tommy’s Carwash in Greenville. The Pitt County Shrine Club will receive $10.00 for every $20.00 wash done during the day. There will be a table set up for people to talk to a Shriner about the Children’s Hospital and for other donations.

In Craven County, New Bern High School is hosting a spring career fair from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. 26 schools in Craven County will be on-site with school leaders and representatives. District Departments including transportation, school nutrition, technology, and school maintenance will also be in attendance communicating the various benefits of the positions currently available. Any information on the positions available can be found here .

Also in New Bern, the Noble Knights Chess Club is hosting it’s first chess tournament on Saturday. The event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West New Bern Recreation Center on Pinetree Drive. The Club was organized by the New Bern Police Department to host a free program that can help build and maintain strong relationships with the youth. Through sponsorships from the New Bern Police Department, Citizen Volunteers and Trent Buick GMC each Noble Knight participant will receive a polo shirt. The top winners in the beginner, intermediate and skilled groups will also receive a medal.

