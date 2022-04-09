Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting juvenile

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been arrested for shooting a juvenile who was sent to the hospital for his injuries in Rocky Mount Friday afternoon.

Elizabeth City police went out to a shots fired report Friday night around 5:16 p.m. to the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street.

When officers got there they found the juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a medical facility for his injuries.

According to police, Kenneth Fiers was arrested for shooting the juvenile.

The 35-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Fiers is under a $51,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is set for Monday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321.

