Advertisement

Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting juvenile

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been arrested for shooting a juvenile who was sent to the hospital for his injuries in Rocky Mount Friday afternoon.

Elizabeth City police went out to a shots fired report Friday night around 5:16 p.m. to the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street.

When officers got there they found the juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a medical facility for his injuries.

According to police, Kenneth Fiers was arrested for shooting the juvenile.

The 35-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Fiers is under a $51,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is set for Monday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
These steps were the only thing left of the Nixon family home.
NWS says straight-line winds blew over mobile home in Bertie County
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV
Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday

Latest News

PirateFest
PirateFest returns to ENC for second day of fun
Albert J. Ellis airport
Albert J. Ellis airport hosts emergency exercise drill
For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best...
CarolinaEast introduces Walk with a Doc program
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Former President Donald Trump to be in North Carolina Saturday