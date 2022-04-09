ECU unveils new handicap logo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The symbol for a handicap parking space dates all the way back to 1968 but if you venture onto ECU’s campus you’ll find it looks a bit different.

Dr. David Loy, recreational therapy associate professor says, “It’s about moving forward, and that’s really the portrayal we’d like to have of people with disabilities.”

Movement is the message of the symbol you’ll now see more and more on ECU’s campus but it means so much more than a logo change to Brendon Hildreth who uses a wheelchair to move and communicate.

His father Tim says it’s what the picture represents that’s so impactful. Tim says, “It’s not a static machine-looking icon. It’s more, shows somebody with a disability can move and do things. He likes to show people that disabled people aren’t just in a special box, here all that you can do - there’s more that you can do.”

The first of 337 parking spots were painted Friday morning.

Loy says, “We’ve been working a year to change this accessible icon logo.”

The change, spearheaded by the Hildreth family, was one Loy was proud to support. Loy says, “So I called the Hildreth family, and they were involved in this movement. So I talked to Mrs. Hildreth, and she said yeah Brendon is a student at ECU, and I was like you’re kidding me and as soon as I found out he was a Pirate and was like we gotta do this.”

It’s a paint job with a message of inclusion that junior Lydia Pinto feels speaks volumes. “There’s so many sports that they can be involved in now. they can have jobs and they can do everything that a “normal” person can do, it’s just now breaking that stigma so that everyone can understand that there isn’t something hindering them, it’s just something that assists them in their everyday life.”

The symbols are expected to all be finished in about four months thanks to the Parking Services Department along with student volunteers.

